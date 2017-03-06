Greenwich Citizen's Police Academy Of...

Greenwich Citizen's Police Academy Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At Cops

The Greenwich Police Department is accepting applications for a seven-week Citizen's Police Academy, according to a statement from the department. The 2017 spring session is to begin on April 25, according to organizers, who said the group will meet twice each week from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the department's headquarters.

