Greenwich Citizen's Police Academy Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At Cops
The Greenwich Police Department is accepting applications for a seven-week Citizen's Police Academy, according to a statement from the department. The 2017 spring session is to begin on April 25, according to organizers, who said the group will meet twice each week from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the department's headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Sun
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC