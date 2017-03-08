Greenwich adjusts water restrictions, allows some outdoor use
The Putnam Reservoir in Greenwich, Conn., photographed in November. Despite some recent heavy rainfalls, drought restrictions are still in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Ssk
|199
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC