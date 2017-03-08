From Jurassic Park to Bruce Park: Greenwich's history in...

Nicholas G. McDonald will lecture on his book about fossils and what Connecticut and Massachusetts were like during the Age of Dinosaurs at the Bruce Museum's science lecture and fossil identification session on March 14. less Nicholas G. McDonald will lecture on his book about fossils and what Connecticut and Massachusetts were like during the Age of Dinosaurs at the Bruce Museum's science lecture and fossil identification session ... more GREENWICH - As part of the Bruce Museum 's ongoing "Last Days of Pangaea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs" exhibit, the museum is dedicating a night to fossils. The gallery will be open for the event and light refreshments will be served.

