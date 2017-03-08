From Jurassic Park to Bruce Park: Greenwich's history in...
Nicholas G. McDonald will lecture on his book about fossils and what Connecticut and Massachusetts were like during the Age of Dinosaurs at the Bruce Museum's science lecture and fossil identification session on March 14. less Nicholas G. McDonald will lecture on his book about fossils and what Connecticut and Massachusetts were like during the Age of Dinosaurs at the Bruce Museum's science lecture and fossil identification session ... more GREENWICH - As part of the Bruce Museum 's ongoing "Last Days of Pangaea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs" exhibit, the museum is dedicating a night to fossils. The gallery will be open for the event and light refreshments will be served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|Ssk
|199
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC