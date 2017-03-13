Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich thi...

Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich this weekend

For an organization named after the fleeting and the transient, the Ephemera Society of America is going strong and showing surprising durability. When the Ephemera Society rolls into Greenwich for its 37th annual fair and convention, it will have more exhibitors than ever, many exhibitors are coming across the country to take part in the biggest and oldest industry event in the U.S. The expo is running at the Hyatt Regency in Old Greenwich at 1800 East Putnam Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

