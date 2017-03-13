Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich thi...

Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Postcard vendor Jose Rodriquez holds up a mailed 1901 postcard sent July 3rd from Narragansett, Rhode Island, that he will be selling for $200 at the Ephemera Society of America's Ephemera/37 Fair at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Conn., Friday afternoon, March 17, 2017. The hours for the fair are, Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Marvin Getman who is organizing the event that features antiquarian & collectible paper, said "I like to say we are like a museum except that you can actually buy something here and walk out the door with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 57 min Assaultin Koochies 206
News Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11) 1 hr Fat Tony And Da Boyz 33
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 22 hr Lottery Traitors 2,652
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Thu DenverLee 73
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Mar 11 Yaya 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC