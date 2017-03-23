DWI charge for Greenwich man after crossing center line
Steven Stallings , 56, of Talbot Lane , Greenwich, is due in court April 3 to answer a charge of driving while intoxicated. Police said a GMC pick-up truck was observed making an overly wide turn on Old Field Point Road Sunday around 7 p.m. The vehicle was also observed to cross the center line later a short time later.
