Defining Her Dream: Greenwich Resident Goes 'Beyond' With New Yoga Studio

"It kept me grounded and positive through what was a difficult time," she said. Now cancer-free, the Greenwich resident is fulfilling a lifelong dream with the opening of Beyond Yoga Studio in Rye, N.Y. The official opening was Monday, March 20 though there will be an open house on Saturday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A longtime teacher -- she's a certified member of the American Council on Exercise, and 200hour Yoga Certified -- the timing felt right to go out on her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.