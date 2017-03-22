Defining Her Dream: Greenwich Residen...

Defining Her Dream: Greenwich Resident Goes 'Beyond' With New Yoga Studio

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

"It kept me grounded and positive through what was a difficult time," she said. Now cancer-free, the Greenwich resident is fulfilling a lifelong dream with the opening of Beyond Yoga Studio in Rye, N.Y. The official opening was Monday, March 20 though there will be an open house on Saturday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A longtime teacher -- she's a certified member of the American Council on Exercise, and 200hour Yoga Certified -- the timing felt right to go out on her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 19 Monica 2,655
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 18 Assaultin Koochies 206
News Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Fat Tony And Da Boyz 33
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 16 DenverLee 73
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC