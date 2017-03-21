Danbury Is Home To One Of Richest Men In World As Billionaire List Grows
As Forbes rolled out its 2017 list of richest people in the world - with Bill Gates at the top again - the number of heralded Connecticut residents has risen from 12 last year to 17 this year. The two richest men in Connecticut - Greenwich residents Ray Dalio and Steve Cohen - are also among the 100 richest people in the world.
