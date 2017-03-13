Connecticut Moms Speak Out to Help Fight Lyme Disease
The devastating impact of Lyme disease on their families has spearheaded two mothers to help find the answers and a cure for Lyme disease, by serving as Event Chairs of Global Lyme Alliance's Greenwich Gala, April 1, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich.
