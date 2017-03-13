Car involved in police shooting stole...

Car involved in police shooting stolen from Greenwich

A car driven by a Waterbury man, who stands accused of hitting a police cruiser and a police officer before he was shot, was stolen from Greenwich. Authorities said Monday that a number of cars stolen from Greenwich in recent days have been located in Waterbury, including a red 2010 Lexus SUV that Waterbury police were attempting to stop Thursday afternoon.

