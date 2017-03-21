Car enthusiasts plan meet ups on Greenwich Avenue

A line including Mclaren 570s, Porsche Boxster Spyder, Mclaren 650s and Porsche GT4 at a Greenwich Cars & Coffee event held on Nov. 27, 2016, on Greenwich Avenue, in Greenwich, Conn. A line including Mclaren 570s, Porsche Boxster Spyder, Mclaren 650s and Porsche GT4 at a Greenwich Cars & Coffee event held on Nov. 27, 2016, on Greenwich Avenue, in Greenwich, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.