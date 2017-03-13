Body of missing Greenwich man found

Police are investigating the "untimely death" of Kenneth Wood-Cahusac after the 61-year-old man's body was found Thursday, March 16, 2017 near the Mianus River. Police are investigating the "untimely death" of Kenneth Wood-Cahusac after the 61-year-old man's body was found Thursday, March 16, 2017 near the Mianus River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.