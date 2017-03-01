Bedford Square nears full circle in Westport
Developers Dan Zelson, left, and David Waldman speak in the central courtyard of Bedford Square, a mixed commercial and residential development on the former YMCA property in Westport, Conn. March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|15 hr
|Khan
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|196
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Fri
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC