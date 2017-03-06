Bald eagle viewing ending this weekend

Bald eagle viewing ending this weekend

Time is running out to see the bald eagles at the Shepaug Dam in Southbury. The last three days are Wednesday, March 8; Saturday, March 11; and Sunday, March 12, 2017.

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

