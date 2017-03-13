As Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei, right, looks on, Greenwich High School senior Emily Bass, left, receives the Fleishman Service Award from the award's namesake Ernest Fleishman, center, during the Greenwich Public Schools Community Service Awards ceremony at the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Greenwich, Conn., Thursday night, March 16, 2017. Fleishman is a former superintendent of the Greenwich Schools.

