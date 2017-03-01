Arizona Corporation Moves HQ to Connecticut

STAMFORD: Providence Service Corporation [PRSC/NASDAQ], founded in 1996 to provide in-home health assessments and patient transport services, has moved its headquarters to Stamford from Tucson, AZ., taking space at 700 Canal Street in the city's South End. The company has a market value of approximately $770 million and while it has more than 9,000 employees, only a fraction are expected to locate in Stamford.

