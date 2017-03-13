Alfa and Duesy beat the weather, grab...

Alfa and Duesy beat the weather, grab top prizes at Amelia Island Concours

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The 22nd annual Amelia Island Concours took place a day early by popular demand , but on the field itself, it was difficult to tell that the event was rushed into production ahead of oncoming storms. Hundreds of cars filled two fairways, greenside roughs and tees facing the Ritz-Carlton resort under a merciful spring break Florida sun, and by the end of the day, the judges had picked two winners for the top Concours de Sport and Concours d'Elegance trophies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 35 min tellinitlileitis 201
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Sat Yaya 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Mar 5 Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Feb 24 Win Big 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Fairfield County was issued at March 13 at 4:16PM EDT

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC