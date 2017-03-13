Alfa and Duesy beat the weather, grab top prizes at Amelia Island Concours
The 22nd annual Amelia Island Concours took place a day early by popular demand , but on the field itself, it was difficult to tell that the event was rushed into production ahead of oncoming storms. Hundreds of cars filled two fairways, greenside roughs and tees facing the Ritz-Carlton resort under a merciful spring break Florida sun, and by the end of the day, the judges had picked two winners for the top Concours de Sport and Concours d'Elegance trophies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|35 min
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Sat
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC