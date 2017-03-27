Accused pot dealer busted on GHS campus: cops
Renolson Dume , 19, of Oak Ridge Street, Greenwich, was arrested on the grounds of Greenwich High School this week and charged with drug possession. Officers were called to Hillside Road Monday morning, after school security received an anonymous tip that another student was in possession of marijuana.
