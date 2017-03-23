According to Greenwich Harbor Master Ian MacMillan, the boat pictured here, is possibly unlawfully moored in a shellfish bed in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Greenwich, Conn., Friday afternoon, June 27, 2014. less According to Greenwich Harbor Master Ian MacMillan, the boat pictured here, is possibly unlawfully moored in a shellfish bed in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Greenwich, Conn., Friday afternoon, June ... more GREENWICH - The Harbor Management Commission has set up an online mooring database to allow members to apply for and renew permits on the web.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.