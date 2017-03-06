A customer shops in November 2014 at a RadioShack in Greenwich, Conn.
Radio Shack reportedly is readying for a new bankruptcy declaration, which would be its second in two years, with additional store closures in the offing. Citing undisclosed sources, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Radio Shack chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could occur as soon as Tuesday, with the company based in Fort Worth, Texas and controlled by the Standard General LP hedge fund.
