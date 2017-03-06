A customer shops in November 2014 at ...

A customer shops in November 2014 at a RadioShack in Greenwich, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Radio Shack reportedly is readying for a new bankruptcy declaration, which would be its second in two years, with additional store closures in the offing. Citing undisclosed sources, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Radio Shack chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could occur as soon as Tuesday, with the company based in Fort Worth, Texas and controlled by the Standard General LP hedge fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mon Solarman 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mon Pedro 197
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Sun Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Feb 24 Win Big 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC