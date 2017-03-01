A 2010 file photo of the former BCBGMaxAzria store at 200 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich, Conn.
BCBG Max Azria Group filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors, as the apparel retailer attempts to restructure its operations which include BCBGMaxAzria outlets at Lord & Taylor stores in Stamford, Danbury and Trumbull, as well as the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets in Clinton. Los Angeles-based BCBG indicated it has raised $45 million in financing as it solicits offers for its assets while undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC