A 2010 file photo of the former BCBGMaxAzria store at 200 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich, Conn.

BCBG Max Azria Group filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors, as the apparel retailer attempts to restructure its operations which include BCBGMaxAzria outlets at Lord & Taylor stores in Stamford, Danbury and Trumbull, as well as the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets in Clinton. Los Angeles-based BCBG indicated it has raised $45 million in financing as it solicits offers for its assets while undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

