3 Park Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 2 beds, 2 baths 1,130 sqft Price: ...
Greenwich's 06870, also known as Old Greenwich, was the most expensive zip code in Connecticut in 2016, according to recent analysis by Property Shark . The real estate website said the median sale price in Old Greenwich last year was $1,375,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC