XPO Logistics Notches First Full-Year Profit Since 2011

XPO Logistics posted its first full-year profit of the Brad Jacobs era, with net income of $63.1 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with a $245.9 million loss in 2015, or $2.65, the company said Feb. 21. Improvement in the company's less-than-truckload business was a major contributor to the gain. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, XPO last had a full-year profit in 2011, the year Jacobs, the chairman and CEO, purchased a controlling interest in September.

