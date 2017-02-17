Violinist featured soloist at upcoming Greenwich Symphony...
Canadian artist and master violinist Christina Bouey will be the featured soloist at the symphony's programs on Feb. 25 and 26 during the performance of Sibelius' Violin Concerto. Bouey's performance as a soloist will be part of a program that opens with Samuel Barber 's "Medea's Meditation and Dance of Vengeance" and concludes with Ernest Chausson's Symphony in B-Flat.
