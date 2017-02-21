UPDATE 1-U.S. judge dismisses most of...

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor-rigging lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives. In a 100-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said several claims in the proposed class action must fail because of a lack of evidence that the defendants conspired to restrain trade or because they involved foreign conduct.

