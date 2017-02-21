Tickets now on sale for Greenwich Sole Sisters luncheon
Huffington Post founder and author Arianna Huffington speaks at the United Way's annual Sole Sisters luncheon at Greenwich Country Club in 2016. Tickets are on sale now for the 2017 luncheon, set for April 25. Huffington Post founder and author Arianna Huffington speaks at the United Way's annual Sole Sisters luncheon at Greenwich Country Club in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan '17
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC