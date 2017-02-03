The Loft Salon and Spa Team Volunteers to Support Fundraiser at The...
Stamford, CT - The Loft Salon and Spa hairstylists and makeup artists took an entire day off from work to give back and make a difference. Over a dozen high school young girls lined up to have hair and makeup applied and to prepare for their annual fundraising fashion show called "Fashion for Change."
