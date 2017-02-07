The Greenwich intersection where a pe...

The Greenwich intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on West Putnam Avenue near its intersection with Western Junior Highway in Greenwich, Conn. near the New York state border the evening of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

