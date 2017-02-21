The Fabulous Life of Judge Judy: Mult...

The Fabulous Life of Judge Judy: Multiple Estates, Celebrity BFFs, Yachts and More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

The Judge Judy host has accumulated wealth beyond comprehension over the years, thanks to her hit syndicated TV show and her new show Hot Bench , which started in 2014. Sheindlin essentially has the monopoly on court TV, and it has given her a fabulous life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time 1 hr Win Big 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC