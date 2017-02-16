Sylvester Pecora of Chickahominy stands in a pool of water on the Hamilton Avenue School basketball court at the school in the Chickahominy section of Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Pecora says that there is a 6-foot incline that runs from the lower end to the upper end of the school's playing field and that it is unsafe for children at play and causes water to pool towards the lower end of the field and on the basketball court .

