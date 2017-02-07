Suspect In Armed Bank Robbery In Greenwich Arrested In Florida

A man suspected of robbing the Patriot National Bank in Greenwich at gunpoint last month has been arrested in Florida, according to GreenwichTime.com. The man, whose name was not released, is accused of robbing the bank Jan. 25 and then leading authorities on a chase through Port Chester, N.Y., according to GreenwichTime.com, which said the man was arrested on unrelated charges in Florida and has not yet been charged in Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.