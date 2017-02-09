Storm Blasts Into Greenwich, With Up To 14 Inches Of Snow Expected
The plows have already been out, but Deer Hill Avenue in Danbury is snow-covered at about dawn on Thursday. A couple of inches of snow are already on the ground, with up to 14 inches possible.
