Steely Dan - Donald Fagen, left, and Walter Becker - will headline the Greenwich Town Party in May.
Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performs at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival at Randall's Island on July 22, 2016 in New York City. The Shakes will bring their combustible mix of blues, soul and rock to the Greenwich Town Party in May.
