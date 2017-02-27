Stamford Police Arrest Notorious High-End Car Thief In Two-Decade-Old Case
A smooth-talking car thief who specialized in stealing high-end cars has been charged by Stamford Police in connection with the 1998 theft of an expensive Porsche 911 that he had taken on a test drive from a Greenwich dealership. Kevin J. Rellah, 56, of 98 Rawlinson Drive, Rhode Island, was charged with first-degree larceny and criminal impersonation.
