Stamford could end year with small su...

Stamford could end year with small surplus

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The city could end the fiscal year with a small, but meaningful, surplus, as it looks ahead to another year marked by uncertainty in the state budget, the mayor said. The expected $1.5 million surplus will come mostly from the conveyance tax levied on the sale of five towers in the Harbor Point development, Mayor David Martin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Mon Robdny 3
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC