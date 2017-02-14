Stamford could end year with small surplus
The city could end the fiscal year with a small, but meaningful, surplus, as it looks ahead to another year marked by uncertainty in the state budget, the mayor said. The expected $1.5 million surplus will come mostly from the conveyance tax levied on the sale of five towers in the Harbor Point development, Mayor David Martin said.
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
