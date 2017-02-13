School Bus Nearly Slides Of Road At I...

School Bus Nearly Slides Of Road At Icy Intersection In Greenwich

The bus was stuck in a pile of icy snow at Taconic Road at North Street, which is in the north part of Greenwich near the Merritt Parkway. Greenwich and Stamford were the only two school districts in all of Fairfield County that were not on a delayed opening on Monday after the weekend storm.

