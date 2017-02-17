Researcher unveils tool for a cleaner long island sound

IMAGE: Branford photo shows seaweed collected by reaching down to the bottom and pulling up the rake. The branching red seaweed and the amount collected in just one pass indicate a... view more A new model released today at the meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science by UConn ecologist Jamie Vaudrey pinpoints sources of nitrogen pollution along Long Island Sound, and shows municipalities what they might do to alleviate it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.