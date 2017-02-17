Researcher unveils tool for a cleaner long island sound
IMAGE: Branford photo shows seaweed collected by reaching down to the bottom and pulling up the rake. The branching red seaweed and the amount collected in just one pass indicate a... view more A new model released today at the meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science by UConn ecologist Jamie Vaudrey pinpoints sources of nitrogen pollution along Long Island Sound, and shows municipalities what they might do to alleviate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC