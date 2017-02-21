Ready For Their Close-Up: Fairfield County Photographers Featured In Show

Several Fairfield County residents are among the winners of IMAGES 2017, the ninth annual juried photography competition and show at the Fairfield Museum and History Center. An exhibition of the winning photos and "The Photography of Joe Standart," this year's featured photographer, will open March 9 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beach Road museum.

