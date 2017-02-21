Powerball climbs to 10th biggest jackpot

With no big winner from the Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to more than $403 million - the 10th largest prize in the game's history. With no big winner from the Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to more than $403 million - the 10th largest prize in the game's history.

