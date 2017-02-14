Post-War NYC Photos Make Debut At Bru...

Post-War NYC Photos Make Debut At Bruce Museum In Greenwich

A new photography exhibition providing a glimpse into Big Apple life in the post-war period is set to open at the Bruce Museum on Feb. 18. "Street Smart: Photographs of New York City, 1945-1980" features 30 black-and-white works drawn from the Bruce Museum's permanent collection, according to a statement from the museum, which said the show "records both cacophonous scenes of urban life and moments of quietude and respite from the chaos." The decades after World War II were a period of great change in New York according to the statement, which said that an increase in photography coincided with "a whirlwind of activities from protests and race riots to jazz performances."

