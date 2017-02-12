Photo Flash: Pussy Sludge at Here as part of Sanctuary
SANCTUARY, a home for feminist/queer/minority voices continues its residence at HERE where it opened on Inauguration Day. SANCTUARY is a pop-up venue for artists and activists to come together as a community and respond to current events, in particular the fears and anxieties felt in anticipation of the coming administration.
