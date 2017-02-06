Personal chef injured in fall down st...

Personal chef injured in fall down stairs settles lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A personal chef severely injured when he tripped on a plastic runner and fell down the stairs in a Connecticut home has settled his lawsuit for $1.5 million. David Lambo , of Easton, sued the contractor doing work at the Greenwich home, alleging it had installed dangerous material that made the stairs unsafe, and failed to provide warning signs or cordon off the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Sun Trump Plotza 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC