Personal chef injured in fall down stairs settles lawsuit
A personal chef severely injured when he tripped on a plastic runner and fell down the stairs in a Connecticut home has settled his lawsuit for $1.5 million. David Lambo , of Easton, sued the contractor doing work at the Greenwich home, alleging it had installed dangerous material that made the stairs unsafe, and failed to provide warning signs or cordon off the area.
