Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Greenwich

11 hrs ago

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich near the New York border Monday evening, Greenwich police said. West Putnam Avenue was closed at Western Jr. Highway for the investigation into the fatal accident, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lt.

