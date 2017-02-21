NWS: - Spring-like' temperatures over next few days
The National Weather Service says some early clouds and spotty light rain this morning will giveway to developing sunshine by this afternoon as temperatures begin to climb well above average, especially across western areas. "A spring-like pattern is expected for the end of this week and will transition into a more seasonal pattern for the second half of the weekend into the beginning ofnext week," the NWS says.
