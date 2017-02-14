New Fox Comedy 'The Mick' Set In Gree...

New Fox Comedy 'The Mick' Set In Greenwich

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Fish-out-of-water stories on the Connecticut gold coast are the basis of a couple of first season network sitcoms. After "American Housewife" brought Katy Mixon trying to adjust to life in tony Westport, Fox 's new comedy "The Mick" brings a raucous Rhode Islander to Greenwich to take care of her sister's spoiled kids.

Greenwich, CT

