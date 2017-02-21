N.Y. man pleads guilty in Greenwich overdose death
A Brooklyn, N.Y. man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges related to the drug overdose death of a Greenwich man. Isaiah Hart , 21, entered the plea in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to sell and to distribute heroin, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly .
