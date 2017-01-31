More
The Greenwich Historical Society will present In Their Footsteps - Deborah Pierce Bonnell Paints Weir Farm at the Storehouse Gallery Museum Shop from February 1 through 28, 2017. The exhibition will feature works painted by Bonnell as a 2016 artist-in-residence at Weir Farm.
