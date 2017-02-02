Malloy working to add a lane, in both directions, along I-95
Governor Malloy has now successfully appropriated over $2 million to start the wheels turning on a project so pricey that no one will even speculate on how many billions it will cost; adding a lane in both directions of the entire length of Interstate 95 . Where there are now three lanes there would be four.
