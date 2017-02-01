Luxury brands leverage custom emojis for peer-to-peer communication push - Luxury Daily
Luxury brands leverage custom emojis for peer-to-peer communication push Looking to become part of consumers' conversations, an increasing number of luxury brands are rolling out label-specific emojis. Click here to read the entire article on Luxury Daily Gucci seeks global inspiration in native content collaboration with British GQ Italian fashion label Gucci is working with Cond Nast men's magazine British GQ to investigate the influence a particular setting can have on a creator's vision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobile Marketer.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Wed
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC