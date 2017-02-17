Hear From Designer David Monn At Greenwich Community Centers Lunch

Event and interior designer David Monn will be a featured at the Community Centers of Greenwich 6th Annual Spring Luncheon Thursday, April 6. Board President Carol A. Memishian said, "Mr. Monn is a talented author, artist, and designer, who shares our deep commitment to the people we serve- those living in public housing." The designer is known for his broad range of artistry, from intimate private parties to noteworthy events such as the White House State Visit, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Ball and a performance production, "In the Void," at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, said a release.

